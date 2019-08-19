Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Holocaust Centre of New Zealand Welcomes New Board

Monday, 19 August 2019, 9:46 am
Press Release: Holocaust Centre


New Zealand’s leading organisation for Holocaust education and remembrance yesterday elected its Board to spearhead the burgeoning number of projects it has on offer.

New to the Board, of the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand, is Chair, Human Rights Review Tribunal panellist and former executive director of the Arbitrators’ and Mediators’ Institute of New Zealand, Deborah Hart.

Former Board member Miriam Bookman takes up the Deputy Chair position.

Augmenting the Board are new Board members Penelope Thompson and Rivkah Nathan-Rosenbaum, together with existing Board members Jeremy Smith, Dianne Davis, Justin Thompson, Giacomo Lichtner and Marlene Levine.

Ms Hart says, “With the global rise in racism and intolerance, there has never been a more important time to teach respect and understanding. The Holocaust Centre is dedicated to this task through the lessons of where antisemitism and racism leads.”

The Centre’s activities span teaching, research, publishing, archiving, public commemorations and events, and recording and sharing survivor testimonies. The Centre is active in student/teacher education and human rights - challenging discrimination and prejudice and encouraging diversity and
inclusiveness in a modern democracy.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Holocaust Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 