New pathways to Jobs for Eastern BoP students

Applications have opened for a new programme about Eastern Bay of Plenty’s booming horticulture industry. It’s for senior school students planning to move into training or work at the end of 2020, and keen on science and technology, business and management and freight and logistics roles.

“We’re delighted to have industry right beside us on this initiative, with scholarships, cadetships and work opportunities available for graduates of the programme to apply for, says Barbara MacLennan, Toi EDA’s Workforce Development Manager. “They are keen to recruit our young local talent into their businesses, and nurture them towards senior roles over time. And we’re working in close partnership with Fruition Horticulture, a training and consultancy organisation with extensive experience and relationship in the industry. The Bay of Connections Freight and Logistics Action Group is also very involved, and students will get up front experience of the many freight and logisitics roles that our horticulture industry is so reliant on.”

The Programme is modelled on the highly successful Energy Taster Programme which was innovated by the Eastern Bay Energy Trust well over a decade ago and draws around ten local rangatahi annually into that industry. “We’re really grateful to Rawinia and the team for sharing their learning with us. And we also acknowledge the Todd Foundation and BayTrust whose funding support has enabled all the background planning for the programme.”

Week Two of the Term Three school holidays is the timing for the five day residential Programme, and students will get to experience the whole value chain for kiwifruit and berries, including here in the East, and further afield including the Port of Tauranga, where much of our produce is exported from.

David Turner, Chair of Toi EDA reflects “We are driven by the vision of thriving Eastern Bay of Plenty communities, and inclusive growth and economic development is key to that. Collaborating with others to grow the workforce for good jobs right here is an important strand of Toi EDA’s focus. This programme is all about inspiring local rangatahi and young people about the great opportunities here, and supporting them to link directly with employers and the world of work.”

Students keen to learn more about the Programme can visit the Toi EDA website.

http://www.toi-eda.co.nz/Workforce-Development/Industry-Exploration-Programme.aspx





© Scoop Media

