Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Marae experience for international students

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Great South

Media release
TUESDAY 20 AUGUST

Marae experience for international students

Some of Southland’s international students now know the true meaning of manaakitanga.

On Saturday 17 August, 26 international students were hosted on Murihiku Marae for the opportunity to learn more about Te Ao Maori (the Maori world).

As part of the day students were welcomed onto the Marae with a traditional Powhiri, heard the history of Ngai Tahu and learnt about the importance of the Titi Islands for local Maori.

The event was organised by Great South and Waihopai Rūnanga as part of an overarching initiative to welcome international students to the region and share Southland’s culture.

Great South chief executive Ann Lockhart said initiatives like this help to foster diversity, understanding and play a strong role in attracting international students to Southland.

“By offering students an opportunity to engage and learn more about our Southern Maori culture we position ourselves as a unique and culturally diverse educational destination,”

The students who attended were from ten different countries and are all currently enrolled at the Southern Institute of Technology.

As part of administering the Regional Partnership Programme for Education New Zealand, Great South supports the Southern Education Alliance to create initiatives that attract and welcome international students to the region.

Ms Lockhart said attracting international students to Southland was essential to achieving the goals outlined in the Southland Regional Development Strategy.

“As international students add vibrancy to the region and help support the development of our local industries, it’s important that we can offer welcoming initiatives and share our southern hospitality to help them to feel part of the community,” Ms Lockhart said.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Great South on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

ASB Classic: Serena Williams Confirmed For 2020

One of the biggest names in sport has confirmed she will be returning to the ASB Classic in 2020. Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will return to Auckland’s ASB Tennis Arena to challenge for the ASB Classic title. More>>

Bigger But Less Novel Than The Parrot: Giant Fossil Penguin Find

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 