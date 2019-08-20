Got a Trade? Got it Made! SpeedMeets

Ministry of Education providing Got a Trade? Got it Made! SpeedMeets

The Ministry of Education in partnership with Got a Trade? Got it Made! are hosting free SpeedMeets at locations across the country from August 22 to September 25, in conjunction with industry training organisations, local secondary schools and community partners.

Students will have an opportunity to be interviewed by employers - speed-dating style.

After each mini-interview, the student and the employer note ‘yes,’ ‘no’ or ‘maybe’. If both parties want to meet again, students may receive an offer of work experience, training, apprenticeship or potential employment.

"Getting your first job can be scary. It can be difficult for young people when they don’t always understand what employers are looking for or don’t have those relationships with employers in their community," says Ministry of Education Deputy Secretary Rose Jamieson.

Industry Training Federation chief executive Josh Williams says: "The Got a Trade? Got it Made! SpeedMeets are a great way for young people to find out whether an ‘earn and learn’ pathway appeals to them, and it’s a great place to meet a potential employer."

The event also helps young people build confidence and network through meeting actual employers.

"Talking to employers from different industries is invaluable in itself for developing students’ employability skills - finding out about a wide range of careers and gaining an understanding of what employers are looking for," Josh Williams says.

Julie Marino, human resources manager at Novotel Hotels and Resorts Rotorua, says most of the school-leavers they hire start off quite shy.

"But as they learn on the job, they become confident and eventually take on more responsibility and grow. It’s great to watch."

"I encourage employers to give young people a go. They need to start somewhere. After all, they’re our future employers, managers and leaders."

SpeedMeets include employers and industry training organisations from a range of industries - automotive, construction, engineering, healthcare, infrastructure, primary industries, retail, service industries, and more.

"Employers are seeking out young talent to address current need and future-proof their workforce. There are significant skills shortages across the board in the trades and services industries - crucial jobs that keep New Zealand going," says Josh Williams.

For more information on the Got a Trade? Got it Made! SpeedMeets, go to www.gotatrade.co.nz/events

Notes for editors:

NEET rate year to December 2018 (15-24yo).

Bay of Plenty 11.9%,

Tauranga 11.2%

Gisborne 18.8%

Hawke’s Bay 17.8%

Northland 12%

Whangarei 11.8%

Waikato 11.9%

Hamilton 9%

Auckland 11.7%

Wellington 11.5%

Christchurch 10%

http://webrear.mbie.govt.nz/theme/neet-rate/map/timeseries/2018/new-zealand?accessedvia=manawatu-wanganui&right-transform=absolute

There are skills shortages in every region, for example, in agriculture and forestry, construction and infrastructure, and services industries.

Agrciulture and forestry

https://www.newzealandnow.govt.nz/work-in-nz/nz-jobs-industries/agriculture-forestry-jobs

Construction and infrastructure

https://skillshortages.immigration.govt.nz/

Tourism and hospitality

https://www.newzealandnow.govt.nz/work-in-nz/nz-jobs-industries/tourism-hospitality-jobs

ENDS





© Scoop Media

