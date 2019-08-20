Creating for a Cause

Natchez Hudson is used to working in Wellington city, surrounded by other artists, so helping at Wellesley, surrounded by the sea, the bays and the hills, has seen this artist catapulted into a different working environment.

Natchez was selected as Wellesley's fifth ARTBOURNE Artist in Residence. This programme is an invigorating initiative, bringing a working artist to the school every second year for a four-week residency. During his time at Wellesley, Natchez has created a series of artworks which will be displayed at the ‘Residency and Student Art Exhibition’ on Tuesday 24th September, at Wellesley.

The Opotiki-born, Auckland-educated artist will return to Wellesley in September for ARTWEEK to work with the Year 1-8 students as they create specialist art projects under the theme “Collections and Connections”. Natchez will also run the Residency Studio Workshop on Sunday 15th September.

Natchez graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Elam School of Fine Arts, University of Auckland, in 2001, where he won the graduate painting award. Since 1999, he has exhibited his works both nationally and internationally, and in 2019 his Altarpiece became a permanent installation at the Pātaka Art + Museum in Porirua.

Watching how inspired pupils were when watching Natchez at work was wonderful. “In the short time I have been here, I have enjoyed working with the students, demonstrating a variety of my painting techniques and inspired by the beautiful Eastbourne environment surrounding Wellesley. “ says Natchez.

Wellesley Head of Arts, Glen Jorna, says “the insight the boys gained from having an artist of Natchez’s calibre was invaluable. It is always fabulous to have artists engaging with our students in the Artist in Residence Programme. The interesting conversations, skills and the excitement that they bring to the art classes is invaluable. The boys are excited to experiment with art and are motivated to think about new pathways and possibilities as they create their masterpieces! “

Art appreciators, Friends of Wellesley and fans of our Artist in Residence Natchez Hudson’s work are warmly invited to attend the Residency and Student Art exhibition. Natchez’s work will be available for sale and partial proceeds will go to the Wellesley College Foundation in support of Promising futures for boys financial scholarship programme. Student artworks will be for sale, and 50% of all funds raised from these sales will support the Mental Health Foundation under Wellesley’s community service initiative ‘Create for a Cause.’ Entry is FREE

Key dates for ARTBOURNE 2019 Artist in Residence programme:

• ‘Create for a Cause’ Student ARTWEEK – Wed 11th - Fri 13th Sept (the theme for ARTWEEK is “Collections and Connections” and Natchez will be running a ‘Surrealist Art Project’ as one of the many creative class options available for the boys during ARTWEEK)

• ARTBOURNE Residency Studio Workshop with Natchez Hudson – Sunday 15th September, 10am – 4pm, Wellesley Artroom

• ARTBOURNE Residency and Student Art Exhibition – Tuesday 24th September, 7pm, Wellesley Centennial Hall.

Please visit the ARTBOURNE website and check out the Wellesley News for more information.



