Persistent gender pay gap - need for Govt to move faster

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 2:00 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

Media release

Persistent gender pay gap highlights need for Government to move faster on pay equity

21 August 2019


Figures released by Stats NZ today show a persistent gender pay gap, highlighting the need for the Government to move faster on pay equity settlements.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said the process to achieve fair pay for those working in female-dominated roles was slow and cumbersome, even with a supportive Government that was keen to make progress on the issue.

"The first pay equity settlement in the education sector in August 2018 was for Education Support Workers, and it took 12 years to achieve. Things are moving more quickly with subsequent groups, but it still takes years," she said.

"NZEI Te Riu Roa is supporting the Council of Trade Unions' open letter and petition to the Prime Minister, calling on her to make urgent changes to the draft equal pay law that will improve and simplify the settlement process," she said.

School teacher aides are well into the pay equity process with the Ministry of Education, with hopes of reaching a deal by the end of this year.

NZEI Te Riu Roa has now completed the assessment of the role of teacher aides and the four comparator groups of male-dominated jobs. Work is now underway to set the parameters for pay equity negotiations with government.

Early childhood teachers and employers from Barnardos, Salvation Army and centres covered by the Early Childhood Education collective agreement (ECECA) have strengthened their pay equity process by joining together for the next phase of work.

Several potential comparator organisations have been approached to begin the role comparison part of the process.


NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

