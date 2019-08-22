UCOL Whanganui opens its doors

22 August 2019

UCOL Whanganui is set to open its doors to potential students with loads of information and activities available. The Open Day is on Wednesday 4 September and people interested in studying can get familiar with the campus’ programmes and facilities, as well as meet academic and support staff.

Visitors can sign up for tours for Hairdressing, Beauty, Cookery, Hospitality, Nursing, Early Childhood Education, and Creative Industries, as well as see the learning support services available.

In the campus Atrium, visitors will find information stands and interactive displays for these subjects, as well as Exercise, Business, Information & Communications Technology, Health & Wellbeing, and programmes for secondary school students.

There will also be information on how to get recognition for skills and knowledge gained through work experience and credited towards a relevant qualification.

Music students will be showing off their talents with performances in the campus courtyard adding to the atmosphere.

UCOL Executive Director of Business Development Dr Arthur Chin says it is exciting to show the public what UCOL Whanganui has to offer.

“UCOL Whanganui is a regional campus with a great range of programmes, so it is great for us to be able to open our doors for potential students to see what we offer first hand.”

“Open Day is also an opportunity to experience UCOL Whanganui’s close-knit, whānau-like environment that helps students reach their goals.”

UCOL Whanganui has teamed up with Whanganui and Partners to bring a competition winner from the Auckland Careers Expo to Whanganui for the day. This is an opportunity to showcase Whanganui as a destination for Aucklanders looking for a change of lifestyle.

People can register for UCOL Whanganui Open Day and find out more information about the tours at Eventbrite https://bit.ly/2ZfvlkT.

