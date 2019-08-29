Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

MySkill provides free course on Enabling Good Lives

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 12:19 pm
Press Release: MySkill

MySkill provides the disability support sector with a free course on Enabling Good Lives

MySkill, an NZQA registered private training establishment, has worked with Geneva Healthcare, HealthCare NZ and subject matter experts from within the disability community to develop an Enabling Good Lives (EGL) eLearning.

The course is available on the MySkill website for free for disabled people, their whānau/families, and disability support providers to use anytime. By providing a user-friendly eLearning experience on EGL, MySkill aims to help introduce the changes that are occurring within the disability support sector and increase understanding on how to apply the EGL Approach.

“As the only national training provider led by and dedicated to the aged care, disability, and home and community health sector, we are in a privileged position to give something back to our sector as part of our journey moving forward,” says Anita Guthrie, MySkill General Manager. “This is our way of assisting the disability support providers to understand and implement the EGL Approach as they tailor supports that meet the goals and aspirations of the individuals and their families,” she adds.

“We’d like to thank the disabled people and mana whenua representatives who joined our focus group for their wisdom and guidance during the development of this course. We used the excellent resources from the EGL website and worked with MySkill to make the core concepts of the EGL Approach easy to learn and share,” says David Hughes, Geneva Healthcare National Business Development Manager. “Our main goal was to create a learning resource for staff, but this will also be of interest to disabled people and whānau wanting to know more about the EGL Approach”.

EGL offers disabled people and their whānau/families greater choice and control over their lives, funding and supports. It aims to make it easier for individuals to create good lives for themselves.

We are looking forward to using the learning material from MySkill, and are fully committed to working towards the EGL principles in empowering the individuals we support to live good and fulfilling lives,” says Vicki Stewart, Divisional Chief Executive, NZCare Disability.

To find out more and to access the free course on Enabling Good Lives Approach, head towww.myskill.co.nz


