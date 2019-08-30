Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Superstar sought to help kids avoid the 'summer slide'

Friday, 30 August 2019, 8:59 am
Press Release: Taitokerau Education Trust

August 29, 2019


A Northland trust is on a mission to keep students in a cluster of low-decile schools learning this summer – and they’re looking for someone to make it happen.

Taitokerau Education Trust Executive Officer Liz Cassidy-Nelson says they are seeking an enthusiastic individual to support students for 10 weeks this summer on the Summer Learning Journey (SLJ) Blogging Programme.

SLJ is a digital literacy initiative established in response to concerns about the annual drop, slide or slump in literacy achievement experienced by students in New Zealand schools.

The programme, designed by a group of educational researchers at the University of Auckland’s Woolf Fisher Research Centre in partnership with the Manaiakalani Community of Learning, encourages primary and intermediate school students to continue their literacy learning over the summer holidays.

Taitokerau Education Trust’s research-based Digital Immersion Programme is proven to raise student achievement levels by making personal-use laptops more accessible to students from lower-income households.

Cassidy-Nelson says recent research by Woolf Fisher Research Centre found students in the trust’s eight-school ‘Te Puawai Cluster’ are already making accelerated progress over the year in literacy.

“Our teachers do an incredible job delivering the programme throughout the year and we are hoping to find someone to continue inspiring our students through the summer.

“The Cluster Support Manager role will be an essential bridge between the students and their e-learning teachers.”

Students on the journey will be able to complete a mixture of reading and writing activities over four weeks related to a focus theme, then post their answer on their school-sponsored blog. Each completed activity is worth points and the most active bloggers from each school will earn some great prizes.

Applications for the role close on Friday, September 6. To find out more or to apply, contact Liz Cassidy-Nelson at executive.officer@taitokerau.education or on 0274 364 022.

