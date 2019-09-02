Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Let's Get Learning

Monday, 2 September 2019, 11:53 am
Press Release: Adult and Community Education

September 2 2019


More that 200 events are planned for this week’s celebration of adult learning Ahurei Ākonga. Organisers of the festival have issued a call to action - Let’s Get Learning! and during the week they are showcasing what’s on offer in Aotearoa, whether it’s te reo, sign language, beekeeping or bike maintenance.

Adult and Community Education (ACE) Aotearoa, lead agency for the community learning sector, is inviting everyone to think about what they would like to learn or to indulge their passion to sing, dance or live sustainably - to fill a skill or knowledge gap or start a conversation about the value of lifelong learning.

The Festival which is a UNESCO initiative celebrated in over forty countries, includes a launch in Hokitika and a huge range of quirky and conventional learning experiences. It will also highlight the achievements of second chance learners through the presentation of more than 300 awards.

Barbershop choirs and workshops on photography, writing, gardening, active citizenship and digital skills will be found in parks, malls, libraries, museums and rest homes. Organisers will also be promoting how lifelong learning stimulates the brain, gets people off the couch, helps them connect, and creates vibrant, sustainable communities.

For event information see the website

https://www.aceaotearoa.org.nz/events/festival-adult-learning


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Adult and Community Education on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>


Measles: Auckland Outbreak Prompts Travel Warning

The Ministry of Health is warning people travelling to Auckland to make sure they're vaccinated against measles. The outbreak has spread much more quickly in the last fortnight. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>


Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:


All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 