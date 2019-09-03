UC recognises the School Strike 4 Climate NZ

University of Canterbury (UC) Vice-Chancellor | Tumu Whakarae Professor Cheryl de la Rey recognises the School Strike 4 Climate NZ on Friday 27 September.

“Our staff have signalled the importance of addressing climate change in recent feedback for the new UC Strategy, and we are responding to their concerns as we shape the future direction of UC’s operations, and facilitate more teaching and research that makes a difference in the world.

“As a learning institution we are committed to discovering and sharing the solutions that will contribute to a sustainable future. We understand that many of our staff and students will want to stand with the School Strike 4 Climate NZ in calling for a more sustainable future and we have made allowances for them to take leave to attend the event,” she says.

