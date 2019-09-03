Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Over 130 academic staff taking strike action at Wintec

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 7:34 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Over 130 academic staff taking strike action at Wintec

The message from striking Wintec workers is simple – it’s time for a fair return on our work.

After a month of refusing to take rolls, academics who belong to the Tertiary Education Union | Te Hautū Kahurangi, have stepped up the action as they seek a 3% rise on their salaries.

The new actions. which began last week, involve staff refusing to enter grades and tomorrow they will stop work for the morning.

Megan Morris, TEU Organiser, says “While this will impact on students, they know how hard academic staff work and how valuable they are to a quality education, so are supportive of the actions.”

Academics will not be in classrooms or workshops with students on the morning of 4 September.

Picket 8am on 4 September Claudelands Bridge
Picket 11am on 4 September Rotokauri Campus
Picket 11am on 4 September City Campus

