Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Secondary students show off cooking and hospitality skills

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

Aspiring chefs, bakers, baristas, and mixologists showed off their skills in UCOL’s annual Secondary Schools Hospitality Competitions

Competitions were held at UCOL’s Manawatū, Whanganui, and Wairarapa campuses, with students making their best cupcakes, omelettes, café sandwiches, pasta dishes, coffee, and mocktails.

The competitions are designed to give secondary school students a taste of competing in an industry-standard environment, and to test their skills against their peers.

UCOL staff and industry professionals judged the competitions using World Association of Chefs’ Societies protocols.

There were 120 entries across the three competitions, including students who entered multiple categories. The Wairarapa competition even attracted a team from Wainuiomata High School.

UCOL Hospitality and Chef Programme Leader Ian Drew says he was impressed with the calibre of this year’s entries and how the students handled the pressure of the competitions.

“I thought the standard was slightly higher than last year. This is our third year running the completion in Manawatū and second in Whanganui and Wairarapa, so the teachers and trainers know what the judges are looking for, which helps the students.”

“Some classes were very competitive and hard to judge. For example, in Wairarapa we had three gold medals in the pasta class, so it was very close.”

This year all students in the U-Skills Academy Cookery and Café Skills programmes competed as part of their course. The students had several practice runs in class so they were ready for the competition.

“The competitions motivated the students to work harder and challenge themselves. In the end students were able to see where they are at in terms of their own learning, and how well they stack up against others,” says Drew.


Class winners

Manawatū
Cupcakes – Mallory Olsen (Manawatū College)
Omlette - Minh Dao & Ellite Tang (Palmerston North Girls’ High School)
Sandwich – Hannah Martin (Horowhenua College)
Pasta - Mallory Olsen (Manawatū College)
Barista - Ella Dix (Palmerston North Girls’ High School)
Mocktails – Shae Mooney (Palmerston North Girls’ High School)

Whanganui
Cupcakes - Sophie Deane (Whanganui Girls’ College)
Omelette - Kelahn Te Awhe Taylor & Alysha Makatea (Whanganui High School)
Sandwich - Jaime Reid (Whanganui Girls’ College)
Pasta - Jaime Reid (Whanganui Girls’ College)
Barista – Lucas Reardon (Cullinane College)
Mocktails – Wiki Teka (Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tupoho)

Wairarapa
Cupcakes - Shawnee Dolden (Wainuiomata High School)
Omelette - Abbey Gunn & Grace Croasdale (Tararua College)
Pasta – Laura- Rose Holden - Kuranui College
Barista - Teiana Lewer (Tararua College)
Mocktails - Simone Ellison-Henderson (Tararua College)

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Universal College Of Learning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>


Measles: Auckland Outbreak Prompts Travel Warning

The Ministry of Health is warning people travelling to Auckland to make sure they're vaccinated against measles. The outbreak has spread much more quickly in the last fortnight. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>


Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:


All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 