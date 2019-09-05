Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Teacher supply package a positive signal

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Kindergartens

The Education Minister’s announcement about a package to support early childhood education teacher supply was a good signal, NZ Kindergartens Chief Executive Jill Bond said today.

Ms Bond and her colleagues from Te Rito Maioha, Montessori Aotearoa New Zealand and the Early Childhood Council met the Minister last week to discuss their growing concerns about the sector’s challenges. The four organisations do not share every challenge, but agreed to work collectively on those that they do.

The group discussed with the Minister how the Government could support them with teacher supply issues, an increase to discretionary hours and flexibility for primary-qualified certificated teachers working in early childhood education.

“Today’s announcement is encouraging and we appreciate how constructive the Minister was,” Ms Bond said.

“The kindergarten movement’s particular interest is in the reinstatement of funding for 100% qualified teachers.

“This commitment is part of the Government’s coalition agreement and while we appreciate that it is subject to a budget bid, we look forward to the Minister’s announcement in due course” she said.

