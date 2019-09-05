From Bugs to Bots to Building – Unitec’s Annual Open Day

From Bugs to Bots to Building – Unitec’s Annual Open Day Showcases Real-World Learning

Auckland, 5 September 2019 – Auckland’s Unitec Institute of Technology will open its doors to a host of budding engineers, builders, architects, nurses, robotics engineers, and more at its annual Open Day this weekend as it showcases the benefits of learning industry relevant skills that lead to jobs.

The annual Open Day to be held across Unitec’s Mt Albert and Waitākere campuses on Saturday, 7 September, will feature workshops and interactive sessions with lecturers, industry experts and student support teams where visitors and their families can learn more about study options and career prospects across a range of part-time and full-time Certificate, Diploma, Degree and Masters courses.

Faculty-specific events include virtual welding, pixel art, a costume design display, identity theft and cybersecurity, a demonstration of industrial robot Sawyer, and a tour of the Environmental and Animal Sciences laboratories titled ‘Bones, Bugs, Botany and Biologists’.

Open Day attendees will have the ability to apply on the spot for future courses and Unitec interim Chief Executive Merran Davis says all new students are guaranteed to graduate with a Unitec qualification, if they are successful in their studies. This will not be impacted by upcoming sector changes and next year’s creation of a single NZ Institute of Skills and Technology.

“Students finding employment in their area of study is one of our most important measures for success at Unitec and I’m pleased to say we do well at it,” said Ms Davis. “We will continue to do all that we can to help our students find jobs at the end of their study.”

“With the rising cost of living, it’s even more important that we help meet the demand for skilled workers with practical, flexible courses of study that fit with busy work and family lives.”

As well as learning more about the practical skills and courses on offer at Unitec, visitors will also have an introduction to the pastoral care available at Unitec which includes an on-site health centre, counselling services, career planning, disability support services, funding for studies and childcare, as well as Maia which supports the success of Unitec’s Māori students and the Pacific Centre which supports the success of its Pacific students.

Unitec offers nearly 90 programmes across 11 different faculties, including Engineering and Applied Technology, Building Construction, Trades and Services, Architecture, Creative Industries, Computing and Information Technology, Applied Business, Healthcare and Social Practice, Environmental and Animal Sciences, Community Studies and Bridgepoint, which provides a range of vocational pathway courses for students going on to further study.

The Open Day runs at Mt Albert and Waitākere campuses from 9.30-3.00pm on Saturday, 7 November. Registration and a schedule of the day’s events is available here.

Workshops and displays include:

Mt Albert Campus

• Applied Business

• Architecture

• Building Construction

• Career Development

• Community Studies

• Computing and Information Technology

• Creative Industries

• Engineering & Applied Technology

• Environmental and Animal Sciences

• Tours of Mataaho (trades training facility) and Te Puna (Student Hub)

• Trades and Services

Waitākere Campus

• Bridgepoint

• Healthcare and Social Practice





© Scoop Media

