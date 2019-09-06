Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

3 new NZ Kindergarten Association board members announced

Friday, 6 September 2019, 5:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Kindergartens

Three new members have been elected on to the NZ Kindergartens Board to ensure representation from local associations, Board President James Patea said today.

Mr Patea, who has been reappointed for another two years, said he was delighted to announce Becky Walker from Westport Kindergarten Association, Kaye Heasman from Heretaunga Free Kindergarten Association and Julie Craig from Oamaru Free Kindergarten Association were joining the board.

“Becky, Kaye and Julie bring a range of skills including governance, business, financial and general management and education leadership.

“They will all add depth and knowledge to our board and I am personally very pleased that they are playing such an important role in growing and strengthening the kindergarten movement,” Mr Patea said.

Each of the roles is appointed for a two-year term.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Kindergartens on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>


Howard Davis: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>


Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 