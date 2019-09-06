3 new NZ Kindergarten Association board members announced

Three new members have been elected on to the NZ Kindergartens Board to ensure representation from local associations, Board President James Patea said today.

Mr Patea, who has been reappointed for another two years, said he was delighted to announce Becky Walker from Westport Kindergarten Association, Kaye Heasman from Heretaunga Free Kindergarten Association and Julie Craig from Oamaru Free Kindergarten Association were joining the board.

“Becky, Kaye and Julie bring a range of skills including governance, business, financial and general management and education leadership.

“They will all add depth and knowledge to our board and I am personally very pleased that they are playing such an important role in growing and strengthening the kindergarten movement,” Mr Patea said.

Each of the roles is appointed for a two-year term.



