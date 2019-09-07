NZ Kindergartens honours Helen McNaughten

Napier woman Helen McNaughten has been recognised for her contribution to the NZ Kindergarten (NZK) Board at today’s annual general meeting.

Board President James Patea said Helen had made an outstanding contribution to the kindergarten movement through her tireless work on the NZK Board.

Helen has served three terms and a total of six years on the board - the maximum allowed by NZK’s constitution. This contribution, which has included weekend work and time away from her whanau, has been on top of being Napier Kindergarten Association Manager.

“Helen has always been a staunch supporter of the collective good of the movement and has never shied away from the tough decisions that needed to be made. Her quiet and professional approach has enabled the Board to manoeuvre through difficult situations and find appropriate resolution,” Mr Patea said.

“Helen’s knowledge of the sector and the NZK network has been invaluable to the Board. In her positive and caring manner, she has helped to induct new board members and provide a rich background and history during discussions at meetings. She generously shares her knowledge and wisdom, and this has been greatly appreciated.

“No matter what role Helen has played she always has the good of the kindergarten movement front and centre,” Mr Patea said.

