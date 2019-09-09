Plateau School wins Mayoral World Smokefree Day poster comp

News release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, 9 September 2019

Plateau School wins Mayoral World Smokefree Day poster competition

What does your smokefree world look like? This was the challenge put out to all Upper Hutt primary schools last term in the Mayoral World Smokefree Day poster competition.

Amelia Chen from Plateau School with her winning award entry and wearing her new rollerskates.

Amelia Chen, aged 11 from Plateau School had a clear vision of what her smokefree world looked like, with her poster winning the Supreme Award. Violet McGhie from Trentham School was also a winner.

“There were some amazing depictions of what Upper Hutt would look like if there was no more smoking” says Mike Ryan, Director of Community Services. “The judging panel were impressed by some extremely clever ideas and colourful drawings from our young residents, clearly showing their desire for a sustainable, healthy future. Many posters were also environmentally conscious, linking smoking to littering and ecological damage as well as personal health outcomes.”

Amelia says of her poster, “I care for a lot of people and I don’t want them to be affected by smoke and the impacts of smoking. People get addicted to smoking. My grandad used to smoke a lot and one day he made the wise choice to give up.”

As the Supreme Award winner, Amelia got to choose part of her prize. She is now the proud owner of rose-gold roller skates.

“Upper Hutt City Council is currently engaging with the community to obtain views on whether more public spaces should be made smokefree. We’re encouraging everyone to have their say and have an online survey to capture your views” says Mike Ryan.

The best way to complete the survey is online via surveymonkey.com/r/SMOKE-VAPE-SURVEY or by clicking the link on Council’s website www.upperhuttcity.com. Hard copies are available through Upper Hutt libraries, H2O Xtream, Expressions Whirinaki and at Council reception along with numerous other venues throughout the city.

© Scoop Media

