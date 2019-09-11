Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ambit and Reobot bring te reo Māori to conversational AI.

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Ambit

Wednesday, 11th September, 2019


Conversational artificial intelligence (CAI) company, Ambit, is partnering with Reobot Limited, who have created a conversational chat experience to help kiwis improve and practice te reo Māori. This partnership enables te reo capability to be rapidly built on the Ambit platform.

This week is Māori Language week - which commemorates the presentation of the 1972 Māori language petition to parliament, and which has been recognised annually since 1975. Ambit are excited to support the ongoing awareness and practice of te reo Māori through the integration of Māori language within their conversational AI platform. The partnership with Reobot gives Ambit the opportunity to host te reo conversational services for their clients, including translation and conversation design.

Reobot was created by Jason Lovell to support people in using te reo Māori. Available for free via Facebook Messenger, it harnesses artificial intelligence to enable users to chat with and practice te reo Māori 24/7.

“When I was learning te reo Māori, I would seek out opportunities to practice but when you have a family, a job, this becomes difficult,” said Jason. “Reobot is designed to allow people to practice everyday conversational te reo Māori in their own time at their own pace; on the way to work, at home, or whenever they can spare five minutes. It’s great to be working with a local kiwi company like Ambit to bring te reo to the world.”

Ambit COO and Co-Founder, Tim Warren, states, “We are excited about our partnership with Jason and the Reobot team. Together we’re focused on bringing a unique te reo Māori capability to our conversation platform and will be working together with innovative organisations to help further the use of te reo in Aotearoa.”


Say ‘Kia ora’ to Reobot.


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ambit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 