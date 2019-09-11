Ambit and Reobot bring te reo Māori to conversational AI.

Conversational artificial intelligence (CAI) company, Ambit, is partnering with Reobot Limited, who have created a conversational chat experience to help kiwis improve and practice te reo Māori. This partnership enables te reo capability to be rapidly built on the Ambit platform.

This week is Māori Language week - which commemorates the presentation of the 1972 Māori language petition to parliament, and which has been recognised annually since 1975. Ambit are excited to support the ongoing awareness and practice of te reo Māori through the integration of Māori language within their conversational AI platform. The partnership with Reobot gives Ambit the opportunity to host te reo conversational services for their clients, including translation and conversation design.

Reobot was created by Jason Lovell to support people in using te reo Māori. Available for free via Facebook Messenger, it harnesses artificial intelligence to enable users to chat with and practice te reo Māori 24/7.

“When I was learning te reo Māori, I would seek out opportunities to practice but when you have a family, a job, this becomes difficult,” said Jason. “Reobot is designed to allow people to practice everyday conversational te reo Māori in their own time at their own pace; on the way to work, at home, or whenever they can spare five minutes. It’s great to be working with a local kiwi company like Ambit to bring te reo to the world.”

Ambit COO and Co-Founder, Tim Warren, states, “We are excited about our partnership with Jason and the Reobot team. Together we’re focused on bringing a unique te reo Māori capability to our conversation platform and will be working together with innovative organisations to help further the use of te reo in Aotearoa.”



