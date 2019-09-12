AUT moves up another 50 places in world rankings

AUT is now firmly cemented as one of the world’s top teaching and research universities, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released in London today. AUT is now in the top 300 universities in the world and in the top 50 for research citations.

According to the rankings, AUT has moved from the 301-350 band last year to the 251-300 band, placing it in the top 1% of world universities. It is now securely established in New Zealand’s top three universities group, and is number one for research citations, number one for international outlook, and number one for health subjects.

This is despite strong emerging competition from universities in developing economies, which is tending to put downward pressure on the rankings in developed countries such as New Zealand. Two New Zealand universities, for example, have left the top 500 over the last 12 months.

“International rankings must never drive our mission as a university, which is about great graduates, but it is nevertheless very encouraging for our staff and students to have again received this very positive feedback from a prestigious international publication,” AUT Vice Chancellor Derek McCormack said today.

AUT has been teaching in Auckland for 120 years and has been a university for nearly twenty years. With 30,000 students, more than 100,000 alumni, 3400 academic and professional staff, 1000 doctoral students and 200 professors and associate professors, it is New Zealand’s second largest university.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings was founded in 2004 and provides a definitive list of the world’s best universities and uses performance indicators on research, citation, industry incomes and international outlook.





