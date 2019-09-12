Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

AUT moves up another 50 places in world rankings

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 9:47 am
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

AUT is now firmly cemented as one of the world’s top teaching and research universities, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released in London today. AUT is now in the top 300 universities in the world and in the top 50 for research citations.

According to the rankings, AUT has moved from the 301-350 band last year to the 251-300 band, placing it in the top 1% of world universities. It is now securely established in New Zealand’s top three universities group, and is number one for research citations, number one for international outlook, and number one for health subjects.

This is despite strong emerging competition from universities in developing economies, which is tending to put downward pressure on the rankings in developed countries such as New Zealand. Two New Zealand universities, for example, have left the top 500 over the last 12 months.

“International rankings must never drive our mission as a university, which is about great graduates, but it is nevertheless very encouraging for our staff and students to have again received this very positive feedback from a prestigious international publication,” AUT Vice Chancellor Derek McCormack said today.

AUT has been teaching in Auckland for 120 years and has been a university for nearly twenty years. With 30,000 students, more than 100,000 alumni, 3400 academic and professional staff, 1000 doctoral students and 200 professors and associate professors, it is New Zealand’s second largest university.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings was founded in 2004 and provides a definitive list of the world’s best universities and uses performance indicators on research, citation, industry incomes and international outlook.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 