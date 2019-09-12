Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Southland Kindergarten Association wins cultural award

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 7:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Kindergartens

Southland Kindergarten Association wins cultural award

Southland Kindergarten Association has been recognised as the national winner of the New Zealand Kindergartens’ (NZK) cultural award through its inspiring work to help children learn most effectively.

NZK President James Patea said the Southland team had put huge effort into learning about and observing the best way to inspire children to develop their academic and social potential. They did this through activities in and outside of the classroom, various art forms, including classical and other music, an outdoor art installation, nature discovery and use of reflective journals.

The association uses the Reggio Emilia philosophy, which is based on student-centred and directed learning observed and recorded by teachers to develop the most appropriate ways to help children develop their potential. Association members have attended two conferences in Italy and several in Australia to cement knowledge about this teaching tool.

Children enjoyed a purpose-built “playscape” and are encouraged to think and do.

The association has a waka near its nature programme distinctly placed to align with the horizon and local mountain. A QR code is embedded in the signage so visitors from the wider community can share digitally the journey of the carving and the children’s retelling of the legend of the Takitimu mountains.

“The passion of the teachers to encourage the best from the children shines through and the results the children are achieving are outstanding,” Mr Patea said.

End


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Kindergartens on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 