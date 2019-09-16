University of Waikato strengthens UK ties

University of Waikato strengthens UK ties with Lancaster University partnership

The University of Waikato has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Lancaster University in Lancashire, UK to further develop the existing relationship between the two institutions.

The universities have had close ties since 2002 and this new strategic partnership will enable continued collaboration on initiatives where there are shared academic focus areas and research strengths.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley says the strategic partnership will enable the universities to learn from each other while developing new opportunities that capitalise on each institutions’ strengths in research, teaching and student-related initiatives.

“Lancaster University is similar to the University of Waikato in that it was established in the 1960s and in the decades since has established a strong reputation for research. It has strengths in a number of core research and subject areas that are also a focus for Waikato, including science, engineering, management and the arts. Working together will enable Waikato and Lancaster to benchmark existing activities and collaborate on future developments with the ultimate aim of delivering a world-class learning experience at both universities.”

Professor Quigley points to the parallels between the universities as a key factor in the partnership’s mutual success. “Lancaster University is not only a similar age and size to the University of Waikato, but it also faces many similar challenges across academic and infrastructure developments. We have been learning from Lancaster University’s experiences renovating and updating their campus infrastructure which is extremely relevant for us as we implement our 20-year strategic campus masterplan.”

The five-year strategic partnership agreement between the two universities is effective immediately.

