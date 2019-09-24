Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Waldorf Schools celebrate 100 Years of Education Worldwide

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Steiner Education Aotearoa New Zealand

New Zealand, 24 September 2019 - September marks the 100 year anniversary of Steiner/Waldorf education worldwide, and to celebrate this milestone Steiner/Waldorf schools within New Zealand are celebrating by creating awareness of environmental issues.

With a curriculum that focuses on the environment, wellbeing, and warm technologies, such as knitting and crafts, activities to celebrate this milestone include planting 100 trees, festival celebration days with music, sculpture, and a centenary tree planting ceremony. Coinciding with the national ‘Bee Aware’ month, there will be a workshop for gardening for climate action, while younger children are planting wildflowers to attract bees.

Environmental awareness is important in Steiner/Waldorf education, and some schools are particularly interested in climate change issues. Planting Trees and flowers for bees is one way for the children to support the environment. The United Nations (UN) says that ‘Climate change is the defining issue of our time and now is the defining moment to do something about it’. The UN Climate Change Summit began on 23 September 2019 in New York to address climate change related issues of our time.

Founded in 1919 by Rudolf Steiner, Steiner education, also known as Waldorf Education, aims to develop pupils' intellectual, artistic, and practical skills in an integrated and holistic manner, with a keen focus on the environment. There are over 1,000 Steiner schools and kindergartens worldwide, and there are 11 schools and 23 kindergartens within New Zealand.

Janet Molloy, CEO of Steiner Education Aotearoa New Zealand says that Steiner/Waldorf Education has been gaining more interest throughout New Zealand over the last 50 years, and even more so recently with the rise of interest in well-being.

“We are seeing more interest than ever before in Steiner/Waldorf Education; we believe that this is because of a heightened awareness and shift on well-being and taking things more slowly in modern day life. Parents are also becoming more concerned by the damage to children from the access to visual media, phones, TV, computers, and the overload of children’s senses, and instead are wanting a focus on holistic, natural teaching environments which work with the developmental stages of childhood,” says Janet Molloy, CEO Steiner Education Aotearoa New Zealand.

The first Steiner school in New Zealand was established in 1950 in Hastings, previously the Queenswood Anglican boarding school for girls, which became Hastings Rudolf Steiner School, later renamed in Taikura. The latest school to be established was Waiheke Island in 2017.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Steiner Education Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 