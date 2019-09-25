Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

CPAG says more funding must accompany decile replacement

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) says that yesterday’s announcement from the Minister of Education Hon. Chris Hipkins regarding the eventual dismantling of the decile system should be greeted with cautious optimism.

In a press release from the Beehive, Minister Hipkins stated that by 2021 the current decile system to determine school funding will be replaced by 2021 or 2022 with an Equity Index "that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools".

CPAG disagrees that the decile system itself is to blame for poor funding distribution.

Professor Peter O’Connor, CPAG’s Education Spokesperson, says that although the current decile system can be perceived as somewhat of a clumsy and blunt tool, it provided acknowledgement that poverty impacted on school success and life chances, and that the Government had a responsibility to address issues of inequality.

"The system became muddied in popular perception as a defacto ranking system and schools in poorer areas saw parents fleeing their local school for what they perceived as a better school with a higher decile across town," says O’Connor. "A more discrete and sharper instrument in funding schools with genuine need is welcomed."

"What’s critical is, any new criteria used to sharpen the decisions made must be able to be used to correctly identify and capture the nuances of the impacts of poverty and other factors determining need in schools.

"For example, it seems that the new proposed Equity Index doesn’t recognise children in low-income working households, or the impacts of parents working multiple jobs but still failing to provide financially for themselves and their children."

Key to determining the success of a new funding model will be whether it can ameliorate the impacts of poverty and related social dislocation, which the current model has failed to do.

One of the most important recommendations from the Tomorrow’s Schools Taskforce was to lift the funding attached to equity outcomes from the current 3% (attached to decile funding) to 6%.

"Perhaps the most urgent action needed is not simply changes to the funding model but to substantially increase the funding amount," says O’Connor.

Reports show that the New Zealand Government’s funding for the education sector is proportionately less than the average across the OECD, and the proportion of household expenditure is much higher.

"Yesterday’s announcement seems on the surface to further fragment what was promised as an overhaul of schooling to make it more equitable. The overarching vision and strategy for the Ministry must not be muddled, and any changes need to have a clear strategic pathway to meet objectives promised as part of major education reform."

CPAG looks forward to see more information as to how funding will be increased to ensure that equitable outcomes for all children can be achieved.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 