Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Equity funding announcement is great news for everyone

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 10:25 am
Press Release: NZ School Trustees Association


The New Zealand School Trustees Association is delighted with Minister Hipkins’ announcement that the new Equity Index to replace school deciles could be implemented as early as 2021.

The Minister also notes that other strategies need to be used alongside the equity funding provided to schools, and that the level of equity funding needs to be at least double the current levels. Equity funding is provided to help students with challenges in their social circumstances keep pace with others from more privileged circumstances.

In the Cabinet Paper released yesterday Minister Hipkins advised Cabinet that the present level of equity funding "is not providing sufficient additional resourcing to those schools that need it most", and that the comparable level in other countries is around 6% to16%.

Equity funding is currently calculated according to which 10% band a school neighbourhood falls into on a scale of poverty to privilege (the decile system). This is currently just under 3% of the funding school boards of trustees receive for the day-to-day running of the school. Boards then allocate this funding in consultation with the principal, through the school’s operational budget.

Bizarrely, school boards of trustees, who allocate and are accountable to government for effective use of the school’s operational grant, are not included in the list of key stakeholders to be consulted on how these changes to school funding will be implemented, but NZSTA President Lorraine Kerr says that she is giving the Minister the benefit of the doubt, and hoping that is just an oversight in the drafting process.

"So long as we’re included when the sector consultation starts," Ms Kerr says.

"We’ve all been waiting for this for a very long time. Let’s just focus on getting this off the ground and working for everyone -families, teachers, principals, boards of trustees, auditors, officials, government - but most importantly, our children."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ School Trustees Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 