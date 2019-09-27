Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Actor encourages students to follow more than one dream

Friday, 27 September 2019, 10:47 am
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

Have your cake and eat it too, that’s the take away from an insightful visit from actor Blair Strang who made the trip to UCOL’s Manawatū Campus and Manukura School, encouraging students to take advantage of a world where more than one career is possible.

While popularly known for his roles on shows such as Shortland Street and Nothing Trivial, Blair also works as a lawyer, becoming successful in family law. In today’s society, new technology is constantly evolving, the opportunities for multiple careers are limitless and all it takes is a little work.

In his visit to Palmerston North, Blair took a trip to Manukura School with UCOL’s Pouarahi Maori and Pacific Peoples Education, Teina Mataira:

“Whaia te iti kahurangi, ki te tuohu koe me he maunga teitei. Blair and the tauira at Manukura had a really fun interactive session with excellent questions from the students. The students at Manukura showed Blair their art projects and discussed the importance of working hard in a Q&A session.”

“It was great to see these kids, the majority of whom are already pursuing a professional sports career, also taking an interest in establishing other careers in the future, including law. It can take a while to get that big break, and sometimes things don’t go to plan, especially in the entertainment industry. Having more than one career that you’re passionate about is important” says Strang.

Blair spoke at the UCOL Public Lecture Series to an enthusiastic audience. It was an interactive session where staff, students and members of the community who share an interest in law and acting could ask questions and hear about Blair’s experience first hand.

“Whether your main passion is sport, or acting, or singing, it’s important to also adopt another interest too. Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket, but instead find more than one thing you love so that you can succeed in more and earn a living while working on your dream career. Have more than one thing that makes you feel fulfilled in your career-life.”

Blair shared his journey in becoming an actor and then a lawyer and a father, and all the challenges and barriers faced – he never gave up – and said he always keeps trying to put himself out there.


