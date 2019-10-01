Open Polytechnic develops micro-credentials with IPWEA

Open Polytechnic’s iQualify develops micro-credentials with IPWEA NZ





L-R: Myles Lind IPWEA NZ President, Caroline Seelig Chief Executive of Open Polytechnic, Peter Higgs IPWEA NZ Business Manager, Sir Neville Jordan Chair of Engineering e2e Steering Group.

A collaboration between Open Polytechnic’s iQualify online learning platform and the New Zealand branch of the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA) will see local engineers able to upskill through micro-credentials.

IPWEA NZ is the peak association for professionals who deliver public works and engineering services to communities around the country. The four micro-credentials that make up IPWEA NZ’s digital badge programme offer a new pathway into career advancement and skill acquisition in the infrastructure and public works sector.

The short-course programme is delivered online allowing learners to upskill anywhere and anytime on any device, giving learners the flexibility to fit their study around their lives.

Open Polytechnic and iQualify joined IPWEA NZ in Wellington recently to celebrate the launch of IPWEA’s new digital badging programme.

“IPWEA NZ is pleased to have launched its digital badge training assisted by iQualify’s learning platform”, says Peter Higgs, Business Manager at IPWEA. “The use of these digital micro-credentials makes it much easier to access training for those entering into or already in the infrastructure sector. For us, it’s about fostering our future talent.”

Dr Caroline Seelig, Chief Executive of Open Polytechnic says iQualify is increasingly being used by a wide variety of education providers, employers and organisations that want flexible education opportunities for their learners. “We developed iQualify to offer high quality and motivating online learning experiences for our own learners, while also ensuring it was flexible enough to be used in a variety of ways by partners. Being able to deliver digital badging for partners is just one example of the benefits iQualify offers.”

"The opportunity to power IPWEA's work with iQualify's learning and assessment capabilities has been an exciting one for us,” says Shanan Holm, iQualify General Manager. “IPWEA is breaking new ground in digital credentials for emerging skills in infrastructure asset management. We're excited to continue working with IPWEA and other organisations in New Zealand and abroad as they grow and develop their digital badging programmes."

To find out more about IPWEA NZ’s digital badging programme visit: http://bit.ly/2ofuPXn

To learn about iQualify and digital badging go to: http://bit.ly/2mH4ssV

Ends





© Scoop Media

