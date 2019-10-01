Former Governer-General officially welcomed to University



New Chancellor of The University of Waikato Rt Hon Sir Anand Satyanand GNZM QSO was officially welcomed to the University this week with a whakatau at the Tauranga CBD campus yesterday and a pōwhiri at the Hamilton campus today.

The welcome events acknowledge the beginning of the leadership and governance role that Sir Anand was appointed to in August. A great privilege for both Sir Anand and students, the ceremonial events also mean that Sir Anand is now able to confer degrees on graduands of the University.

Sir Anand says that being welcomed into the University community and onto the marae with cultural events is greatly significant for a University with the highest proportion of Māori students in the country.

“These welcoming ceremonies are an official marker of a new governance contribution. They have brought together people from around the University and I have enjoyed the opportunity to connect with my new colleagues in both Hamilton and Tauranga,” says Sir Anand.

Sir Anand, who has had experience of the law and governance in a number of settings, says that he brings to the role a background from a different part of the New Zealand community.

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, says Sir Anand is joining the University at an exciting time.

“We are not the largest university in the country, but we have a strong sense of community, and a student body that more than any other reflects the vibrant multicultural society of New Zealand today,” says Professor Quigley.

“We are delighted that someone of such a significant national and international standing has agreed to play a key role in the future direction and governance of the University of Waikato.”

A former lawyer, judge and ombudsman, Sir Anand is well-known to most New Zealanders for serving as the 19th Governor-General of New Zealand from 2006 to 2011.

Sir Anand’s appointment follows in the footsteps of predecessors including Sir Paul Reeves and Bernard Fergusson who after leaving office as Governor-General both went on to contribute to the education sector as University Chancellors.

In addition to his role as Chancellor, Sir Anand will Chair the University of Waikato Council’s People and Culture Committee and Honours Committee.

