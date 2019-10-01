Makers of Possible Study Awards help make education possible

Instant Finance has a simple mission: to make things possible.

Normally they provide funds for the unexpected or important things that would otherwise be out of reach of their customers.

Now they’re adding another way to help make a better life possible; making it easier to access training and education through the annual Makers of Possible Study Awards.

The new Chief Executive Officer of Instant Finance, Dion Jones, says the study awards are a projection of Instant Finance’s values and culture. “We are 100% committed to helping our communities. Responsible lending helps in the short term, but training is a well-proven route to a better, more prosperous life. Everything is easier with solid, recognised skills and qualifications. It helps people earn more, hold more control over life, and provide for their family. It also opens the door to opportunities that might not otherwise be available.”

An award open to anyone

The awards take a different approach to funding.

“Normally educational assistance targets young people. While we see financial literacy as a systematic area that needs improving, we’ve decided to open our programme to everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old or somewhere in between. You could be studying for a degree, a trade, taking a short course or even learning English as a second language. And you definitely don’t need to be a customer of Instant Finance.”

There will be a minimum of ten awards of maximum $2,500 each, awarded across every region in New Zealand. Recipients can be enrolled in their course already, or have been accepted and confirmed.



Choosing the recipients

The Makers of Possible Study Awards will be announced in January 2020 by Instant Finance. They will choose successful applicants based on:

- How the course will help them achieve their aspirations

- How the individual has worked to contribute to the costs already

- The potential effect on the person’s life and family

- What the qualification will mean for their employment goals

Applicants can be nominated by someone else, or by themselves. The applicant must be able to show that they have been accepted for a current or future course, or applied.

People can nominate at their local Instant Finance branch, or just go to the Instant Finance Facebook page. Nominations will close on 30 November 2019, and be assessed during December with the recipients announced in January 2020.

Taking positive steps for the community

“This is a really powerful way to help people across New Zealand” says Jones. “We know we can make massive changes in people’s lives by giving them access to education and training. We have great hopes for the Makers of Possible Study Awards, and we can’t wait to help people make a better future possible.”

More information can be found at www.instantfinance.co.nz or in local Instant Finance branches.





