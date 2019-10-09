UCOL Wairarapa Open Day approaching

9 October 2019

Secondary school students and other keen learners can experience what UCOL Wairarapa has to offer at the campus’ Open Day on 23 October.

The public will be able to tour the facilities, watch live demonstrations, get hands-on with activities, and talk with staff and students to get a feel for UCOL life.

UCOL’s expert staff will lead dedicated tours of the facilities for Hair and Beauty, Carpentry/Joinery, Automotive, Early Childhood Education, Chef Training and Hospitality and Nursing.

People can talk to staff and visit the information stands in the campus Hub to find more about these subjects, as well as Science, Veterinary Nursing/Animal Care, Business, and Information and Communications Technology.

Anyone who is ready to enrol to study in 2020 can do so at Open Day, and should bring along a form of ID to complete enrolment on the spot.

UCOL Executive Director of Business Development Dr Arthur Chin says Open Day is a great opportunity for people in the Wairarapa to discover the education options available to them.

“UCOL Wairarapa has a great range of programmes, knowledgeable and supportive staff and a warm and friendly atmosphere. It’s an excellent environment for learners from all walks of life, whether you’re a school leaver or someone who is looking for a change in career.”

“The best way to understand what it’s like to study at UCOL is to visit the campus, see the facilities, and talk to our staff, so I encourage people to come along to Open Day and experience UCOL first-hand.”

People can register for UCOL Wairarapa Open Day and find out more information about the tours at Eventbrite https://bit.ly/2oWZ8SW.

Where: UCOL Wairarapa, 143-159 Chapel Street, Masterton

When: Wednesday October 23, 9am – 3pm

