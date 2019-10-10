Wintec partnership will support more Māori and Pasifika

Wintec partnership will support more Māori and Pasifika students into trades careers

Wintec has signed a partnership agreement with iwi, community and industry partners to create more opportunity for Māori and Pasifika people wanting to pursue a career in trades.

The agreement with Waikato-Tainui, K’aute Pasifika, OneStaff and BCITO will ensure Māori and Pasifika Trades Training (MPTT) will continue to be offered from the Waikato.

The partners gathered at an event at Te Kōpū Mania o Kirikiriroa Marae at Wintec’s Hamilton City campus to sign a partnership agreement that will see them work together to grow opportunity for Māori and Pasifika people wanting to pursue a career in trades.

Wintec kaumātua Tame Pokaia welcomed the guests including a cohort of Māori and Pasifika students with a mihi.

Wintec Chief Executive David Christiansen says that Māori and Pasifika achievement is a core focus at Wintec and more people are needed to meet the growing demand for qualified tradespeople.

“It’s no small thing having the country’s largest Māori and Pasifika Trade Training consortium here at Wintec and this partnership is critical in creating more opportunity for our Māori and Pasifika community.

“Our MPTT community here at Wintec offer’s whānau-based support, learning and opportunities to ensure our students leave with an apprenticeship or a job. This partnership we have and the connections we have with community and industry, is an equation for student success.”

Wintec’s partnership with Waikato-Tainui, K’aute Pasifika, OneStaff and BCITO and employers delivers free Māori and Pasifika Trades Training (MPTT) programmes to enable support, experience and learning for students 16-40 years old.

Students in enrolled in the MPTT scheme gain skills and experiences the community and employers need through practical hands-on classes and work placements.

The scheme covers trades across the building, automotive and hospitality industries.

The MPTT initiative aims to enable more Māori and Pasifika learners to obtain meaningful trades apprenticeships and qualifications. Students are also supported in finding apprenticeships and job placement through their tutors and MPTT work brokers.

