UCOL Whanganui students awarded scholarships

Monday, 14 October 2019, 9:49 am
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

Fifteen students received scholarships to a total of $14,500 at UCOL Whanganui’s semester two scholarship ceremony on 9 October.

UCOL Whanganui awards scholarships twice a year to help students cover study and living costs.

Scholarship applicants were assessed on their academic achievements, effort, future plans, character, financial situation, and how they contribute to UCOL and their community.

UCOL Whanganui campus manager Bronwyn Paul says the selection panel received many high quality applications, making it difficult to choose the scholarship recipients.

“It was really hard to pick the recipients because all of the applicants’ grades were really good, and they all had unique stories.”

Paul says scholarships play a big part in helping students achieve their academic goals.

“It’s easy to assume that all students have laptops and other equipment that helps with their studies, but that’s not the case. Sometimes a scholarship is the difference between a student being able to afford a laptop or not.”

“These scholarships are really important to our students. A lot of them ask throughout the year what scholarships they can apply for.”

The scholarships were donated by Akoranga Education Trust, Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust, George Bolton Trust, and The Grand Hotel.

Security student Adrian Takiari says he was overwhelmed to receive an Akoranga Education Trust Scholarship

“I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be the recipient of a scholarship. This opportunity will help me pursue my career.”

Adrian says his scholarship money will help him cover stationary costs and a trip to Wellington Airport for CCTV training.

Once he finishes his studies, Adrian’s goal is to work as a security officer for First Security.

A moment of silence was held in remembrance of long-time scholarship donor Ed Boyd, who passed away in September. Through his business H&A Print, Boyd donated scholarships to Whanganui students for nearly 40 years.

Scholarship recipients

Arthur Wheeler Leedstown Trust Scholarships

Trinity Rowe - NZ Diploma in Business

Kristine Lott - Bachelor of Design and Arts

George Bolton Trust Scholarship

Amie Simpson – Bachelor of Design and Arts

The Grand Hotel Scholarship

Kassia Jones – NZ Certificate in Baking

Akoranga Education Trust Scholarships

Diana Tamaniyaga – Bachelor of Nursing

Taylor Head – Bachelor of Nursing

Fiona Te Haara – Bachelor Nursing

Tracey Grant – Bachelor of Nursing

Kyle Knox – NZ Certificate in Automotive Engineering

Lucas Waiariki – NZ Certificate in Music

Carla-moana Thompson – NZ Certificate in Study and Career Preparation (Health Pathway)

Adrian Takiari – National Certificate n Security (Site Management)

Lauriel Masson-Oakden - Bachelor of Design and Arts

Joann (Jody) Edmonds – NZ Diploma in Arts and Design

Taylor Chadfield – NZ Certificate in Food and Beverage


