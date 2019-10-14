World class science and engineering facilities for Tauranga



The University of Waikato has opened new laboratories at its Tauranga campus to increase its Science and Engineering teaching and research capabilities in the Bay of Plenty region.

Opened in an official ceremony on Friday evening, the labs strengthen the University’s world-class research and learning in Tauranga, and allow students to complete full Science degrees, and the first and fourth year of Engineering degrees (for most majors) from the Bay of Plenty campus.

“These are the newest labs in New Zealand, with features that will allow for collaborative learning and research between our students and academic staff,” says Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Alister Jones.

“With the University managing an external $70m research portfolio, having the best facilities is key.

“We are very pleased to open the new laboratories for our Tauranga campus, and in doing so, enhance our capacity for Science and Engineering research and teaching.”

The labs are fitted with cutting-edge equipment and are designed to accommodate innovative teaching practices within a number of science and engineering disciplines including coastal marine and aquaculture: an area in which the University of Waikato’s Tauranga campus is recognised as industry-leading.

Specialist equipment includes a full set of microscopes with cameras, screens around the rooms for interactive teaching, and the best in safety equipment including a large number of fumehoods for experiments involving chemicals.

“With our Coastal Marine research, we are expanding fast in Tauranga. The new aqua-themed lab on campus complements the field station and will be tailored for innovative multi-disciplinary marine research, giving our undergraduate students and our graduate students and researchers a real advantage,” says Professor Chris Battershill, the Chair of Coastal Science at the University.

Students enrolling to study at the University of Waikato’s Tauranga campus in 2020 will be among the first to take advantage of the new lab facilities.

Guests at the opening event from around the University and its key partners were given a tour of the new labs by Science and Engineering staff, before hearing from Professor Jones, Professor Mark Dyer (Dean of the School of Engineering), Professor Margaret Barbour (Dean of the School of Science) and Associate Professor Joseph Lane (Deputy Dean of the School of Science).

© Scoop Media

