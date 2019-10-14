Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Medical imaging students safe

Monday, 14 October 2019, 10:45 am
Press Release: UCOL

14 October 2019


UCOL medical imaging students who are on clinical placements during industrial action are safe and supported. Sue Ireland, UCOL Head of School Applied Science and Allied Health, confirmed that students will be attending their clinical placement during the industrial action only where the radiography centres have adequate supervision for the students. The students will only carry out the same activities they usually do in every other week where there is no industrial action.

“Student safety is paramount, and we are in contact with all our students checking in on them and making sure they are comfortable. Students are not asked to do anything they wouldn’t normally do, nor are they involved in the delivery of life preserving services. If students feel uncomfortable attending their placement due to the industrial action, they have the option of using the time as a study day, preparing for their final assessments” said Ms Ireland.

“We are in contact with all the health providers where we have students on placement. UCOL staff continue to maintain close contact with all our students so they are fully informed and supported. In the event the students’ required hours of clinical training are severely disrupted, we will make arrangements to make up these hours in the future if needed.”

Arrangements will be reviewed on a strike by strike basis according to staffing and the nature of any further industrial action.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 