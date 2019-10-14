Medical imaging students safe

UCOL medical imaging students who are on clinical placements during industrial action are safe and supported. Sue Ireland, UCOL Head of School Applied Science and Allied Health, confirmed that students will be attending their clinical placement during the industrial action only where the radiography centres have adequate supervision for the students. The students will only carry out the same activities they usually do in every other week where there is no industrial action.

“Student safety is paramount, and we are in contact with all our students checking in on them and making sure they are comfortable. Students are not asked to do anything they wouldn’t normally do, nor are they involved in the delivery of life preserving services. If students feel uncomfortable attending their placement due to the industrial action, they have the option of using the time as a study day, preparing for their final assessments” said Ms Ireland.

“We are in contact with all the health providers where we have students on placement. UCOL staff continue to maintain close contact with all our students so they are fully informed and supported. In the event the students’ required hours of clinical training are severely disrupted, we will make arrangements to make up these hours in the future if needed.”

Arrangements will be reviewed on a strike by strike basis according to staffing and the nature of any further industrial action.

