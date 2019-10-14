Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Employment Expos to connect students with local businesses

Monday, 14 October 2019, 12:08 pm
UCOL


14 October 2019

UCOL is holding a series of Employment Expos across its campuses to help students explore job opportunities before they finish their studies.

The first Employment Expo will be held at UCOL Manawatū on 23 October, and will include employers from industries related to UCOL programmes, employment support services like Work and Income, and employment agencies.

Expos will also be held at UCOL Whanganui (30 October) and Wairarapa (6 November).

100% Sweet Whanganui Youth Manager Jason Shailer of will be a guest speaker at the Whanganui event, sharing advice about modern day employer expectations.

UCOL Employability Coordinator Ty Weeks says the Employment Expos will allow local business and employment-related services to come to UCOL and connect directly with talented students.

“These expos will provide an opportunity for students to network with employers and services that can help them find employment, whether it is part-time work while they’re studying, or a fulltime work related to their area of study.”

“For students, it’s really valuable to establish relationships with employers in their chosen industry as it helps them get insight into the industry, and it could lead to job opportunities. This is a chance for students to meet the people they might eventually be working for.”

This series of Employment Expos is the latest UCOL initiative to help students prepare for the workforce. Earlier this year UCOL launched Employability Hub Online, which includes resources to help students search for work, create stand-out CVs and cover letters, and prepare for job interviews. Students can access Employability Hub Online anywhere on a computer or through the Moodle mobile app.

