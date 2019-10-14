MPI Postgraduate Science Scholarships – applications open

14 October 2019

Applications are open for Ministry for Primary Industries Postgraduate Science Scholarships for PhD and Masters students undertaking primary sector research.

MPI Chief Science Adviser, Dr John Roche says the scholarships are an investment in New Zealand’s future and will help build science and technology capability and promote the exciting range of science careers on offer across our primary industries, from fisheries to forestry, agriculture to food and biosecurity.

“This scholarship programme is aiming to encourage PhD and Masters students to pursue research within the primary industries, particularly where there are science and skills gaps. Innovation is vital to capitalise on the opportunities and mitigate the challenges our primary industries are facing.”

Dr Roche says New Zealand’s primary industries offer potential to work in an incredibly diverse range of areas that are important to building New Zealand’s sustainable future. These include protecting and sustaining land and water resources, innovating through genetics, harnessing the value and power of data to develop production systems that have a positive impact on the environment, and responding to changing consumer food preferences.

The total value for each PhD scholarship is up to $50,000 and each Masters Scholarship is up to $12,000. Successful recipients will also benefit from mentoring from MPI scientists and career development opportunities to fast-track their career in the primary industries.

Applications close 8 December 2019. Scholarship winners will be announced in early 2020.

Find out more at https://www.mpi.govt.nz/about-us/our-work/scholarships-and-awards/postgraduate-science-scholarship/



