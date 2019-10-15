Applications open for 2020 Meat Industry Scholarships

Students considering a future career in New Zealand’s largest manufacturing sector are encouraged to apply for the Meat Industry Scholarships 2020 programme.

Applications are now open for the awards, run by the Meat Industry Association (MIA). Six undergraduate scholarships providing $5,000 a year for each year of study and four post-graduate awards of $10,000 a year for each year of study are awarded to the successful applicants.

MIA Chief Executive Tim Ritchie said the awards are aimed at scholars who are looking to contribute their skills to the sector in the future.

“We welcome applications from across a wide range of fields of study, which applicants can show are relevant to meat processing, marketing or exporting. That includes food sciences and engineering, environmental science, international marketing, process design and industrial innovation.

“The main purpose of the scholarship is to provide a pathway for undergraduate or graduate students into the New Zealand meat processing industry. Our scholars may also have the opportunity of part time or vacation work in the meat industry.”

The meat processing sector directly employs some 25,000 people, mainly in regional New Zealand. It is also one of the biggest trainers of New Zealand workers, with approximately 4,500 people undergoing NZQA accredited courses annually.

“Attracting skilled people and supporting their development is essential to the success of the industry,” said Mr Ritchie.

“In turn, that is critical to the prosperity and wealth of the country. The sector is New Zealand’s second largest goods exporter and our largest manufacturing industry.”

The meat industry is also investing in training systems to upskill workers, apprenticeship schemes and schools programmes.

“The industry provides significant opportunities for young people in a wide range of areas. It is a productive, innovative and progressive environment, offering competitive salaries and strong career pathways.”

MIA scholar Sam Pike, from Bulls, was awarded $10,000 a year for the two years of his masters degree at Massey University, where he was researching the development of a new class of dairy-cross beef.

“It was ideal in terms of my strong interest in meat science,” says Sam. “The scholarship was a huge help, not only in terms of contributing to course costs and living expenses, but it also helped me to undertake additional professional development I would not have been able to do otherwise, including attending some industry conferences and farming field days.”

Scholarship applications must be submitted by 1 December. For further details and to download an application form, please visit the ‘what we do’ section at mia.co.nz or contact Paul Goldstone on 04 494 9507.





