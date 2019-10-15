Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Genesis School-gen Celebrate Inspiring teachers

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 10:57 am
Press Release: Genesis

School communities across New Zealand have the chance to send their teacher to the Space Exploration Educators Conference, in Houston, Texas as part of a competition run by the Genesis School-gen programme.

The competition opened yesterday and aims to get students, parents, friends and school colleagues to nominate a deserving teacher who inspires and motivates students in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM).

One primary and one secondary school teacher will be selected to attend the Space Exploration Educators Conference in February 2020. The conference runs for three days and uses space as the real-life context for learning across the curriculum.

We wanted to celebrate STEM teachers and the positive difference they make on kiwi kids every day, says Jenny Burke, Genesis School-gen Manager.

“The Genesis School-gen programme was created to help encourage students develop STEM skills. We want school communities to celebrate teachers, especially those who are doing an outstanding job in this area,” Burke says.

As well as a trip to Houston, the winner’s respective schools will receive $800 of teacher release funding from Genesis and a STEM prize pack supplied by OfficeMax. The four runner-up teachers nominated will receive an Apple iPad each and everyone who nominates a teacher will go in the draw to win one of three runner-up prize packs, which includes a Sphero Bolt.

If you have (or know) a teacher that is inspiring students in STEM topics, head to http://www.schoolgen.co.nz/competitions/ and nominate the teacher. The competition closes 5pm on 1 November 2019.

