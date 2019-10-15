Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Course cuts a blow to the aspirations of Māori and Pasifika

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union


15 October 2019

Course cuts in South Auckland another blow to the aspirations of Māori
TEU members at MIT and nationally are condemning the cuts proposed for tertiary education provision in South Auckland. Cuts they say will harm Māori, Pasifika and low-income learners.

MIT is proposing to cut courses in Creative Arts, Horticulture, and Tourism, with at least 15 jobs lost.
The proposed cuts affect areas with high numbers of Māori and Pasifika students.

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union Māori Vice President Hūhana Wātene, on behalf of the union’s national Māori committee Te Toi Ahurangi, has written to the Minister of Education noting that: “Once again, the most vulnerable learners in our society are being disadvantaged by an education system that has traditionally failed them at all levels.”

Wātene says that the words of the Minister of Education and the aspirations in the new Tertiary Education Strategy of boosting achievement of Māori and Pasifika are ringing a little hollow for staff in the polytechnic sector right now, as ever deeper cuts are made to what is taught and where.

“If Māori learners are really a priority of this government, they’ve got to step in to protect Māori and Pasifika positions and end the relentless job cuts in the polytechnic sector.”

In the letter Te Toi Ahurangi and MIT members argue that a culturally responsive tertiary education system is reliant on having a broad range of courses, including Māori tourism courses and creative arts courses which helps build the cultural identity and confidence of learners.

“Members of Te Toi Ahurangi and MIT want the future of vocational education to be bright for Māori and all learners.

That means ensuring there are enough courses, for the proposed NZ Institute of Skills and Technology to meet the needs of learners, whānau, hapū, iwi, communities, and industries,” says Wātene.

ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 