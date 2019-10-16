Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New agile MBA targets leaders of 4th Industrial Revolution

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 9:21 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

The University of Canterbury’s (UC) new Master of Business Administration (MBA) Programme delivers a course that is more relevant to organisations and focuses on emerging technologies, innovations and business needs beyond economic drivers.

Eight new courses in the 2020 programme, which offers more flexible online study options and weekend block courses make the programme more attractive to the 98% of executive learners who work full-time while completing their MBA.

UC MBA Director, Associate Professor Chris Vas says traditional business models will fail in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and UC’s radically different MBA will develop agile and innovative leaders with a focus on purpose, impact and growth.

“The impact of ‘digital’ on organisations has contributed to a fast-paced environment and the rapid emergence of innovative service offerings. The new connected MBA programme will hone in on attributes that support innovative and agile thinking in the new, fast-paced business environment,” Associate Professor Vas says.

“To keep up with the rapidity of emerging technologies leaders must be prepared to challenge the status quo, be adaptable and embrace risk. We will deliver courses that emphasise the importance of place-based knowledge and intertwine indigenous cultures into learning, as well as how organisations can and should strategise and connect their purpose to deliver impact through the lens of smart cities.”

The Programme is seeing early success with the signing of a three year MoU with Malaysian Government public sector agency JPA Sabah to train public sector officers in these areas. A virtual Sabah Co-Action Design Lab will be set up under the MBA Programme to progress key initiatives that emerge. Similar efforts are under way with ChristchurchNZ, technology collaborators and industry associations in New Zealand.

The MBA introduces a Creative Challenge course where executive learners will focus on themselves as a creative project. The course has been crafted as a safe-to-fail space, so participants can really challenge themselves to be reflective, he says.

The UC MBA Programme will be launched with a panel discussion event; Leadership in the Digital World. Presenters include Seequent Chief of Operations, Graham Grant; UC Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey; ChristchurchNZ CEO Joanna Norris; Brannigans Human Capital Partner, Nick Carter; and UC MBA Programme Director, Associate Professor Chris Vas. The event is Tuesday 22 October, 5.15-7pm, Turanga Central Library on TSB Place. Find out more and book your place.

Enrol now for the 2020 MBA Programme https://www.canterbury.ac.nz/business/mba/


© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 