Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

90% + of Northlands Children helped!

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association


90% + of the children and whanau belonging to Te Tai Tokerau Schools, will be better off as a result of the $150.00 donation scheme, brought in by the government,” says The President of Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association, Mr Pat Newman.

Over 90% of our children up here belong to schools that fit the criteria for this scheme. Nationally 80% of school’s do. That’s 8 out of every 10 children! This funding will take an enormous amount of pressure of whanau, children and schools to fund the needs of their pupils.

“Unfortunately,” he continued, “there is a lot of uninformed comment around the scheme especially in relation to camps. I urge all principals to read the actual requirements for the scheme themselves, instead of just listening to uninformed talk. There is really nothing new in the requirements, that has not been in fact law, previous to this scheme. The only real difference is the government is now funding the law.”

Pat Newman ended by saying, “I’m one of the first to hold the government to account around the needs of our kids, so I am really pleased to be able to applaud them as well.”

(ENDS)

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 