Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Open Polytechnic delivers financial adviser CPD course

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Open Polytechnic




Jennifer Lee (Programme Delivery Manager) displaying the digital iQualify badge awarded to learners

Open Polytechnic’s new Continuing Professional Development course (CPD) for financial advisers is now open for enrolment.

The regulatory framework for financial advisers has changed. One of the changes is a new Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services (the Code) which sets revised standards of competence, knowledge, and skills for a person who gives financial advice.

To help advisers meet these requirements, Open Polytechnic - New Zealand’s leading online distance provider - is now offering New Zealand’s Financial Advice Regime, a CPD course for financial advisers.

The self-directed course is delivered fully online on iQualify, Open Polytechnic’s online learning platform.

The CPD course covers topics like registration and dispute resolution; terms and participants in the new financial advice regime; duties and obligations; licensing and enforcement of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013; The Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services and good conduct.

Open Polytechnic Programme Delivery Manager, Jennifer Lee, says the course is timely, especially with the changes to the regulatory standards for giving financial advice.

“Financial advisers are now required to obtain an understanding of the new regulatory framework for financial advice as part of their continuing professional development,” says Jennifer.

The online course is designed to allow the learner to work through modules by themselves at their own pace.

“Financial advisers are busy people and the convenience of being able to upskill and stay up-to-date with changes in industry without having to take time off work to attend classes is the benefit of being able to study the CPD course online. The learner decides where and when to study at a time that fits around their schedule,” says Jennifer.

A digital iQualify badge is awarded to learners at the successful completion of the course.

To find out more or to enrol in the CPD course visit: http://bit.ly/2OSbgzH


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Open Polytechnic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 