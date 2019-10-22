Open Polytechnic delivers financial adviser CPD course









Jennifer Lee (Programme Delivery Manager) displaying the digital iQualify badge awarded to learners



Open Polytechnic’s new Continuing Professional Development course (CPD) for financial advisers is now open for enrolment.

The regulatory framework for financial advisers has changed. One of the changes is a new Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services (the Code) which sets revised standards of competence, knowledge, and skills for a person who gives financial advice.

To help advisers meet these requirements, Open Polytechnic - New Zealand’s leading online distance provider - is now offering New Zealand’s Financial Advice Regime, a CPD course for financial advisers.

The self-directed course is delivered fully online on iQualify, Open Polytechnic’s online learning platform.

The CPD course covers topics like registration and dispute resolution; terms and participants in the new financial advice regime; duties and obligations; licensing and enforcement of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013; The Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services and good conduct.

Open Polytechnic Programme Delivery Manager, Jennifer Lee, says the course is timely, especially with the changes to the regulatory standards for giving financial advice.

“Financial advisers are now required to obtain an understanding of the new regulatory framework for financial advice as part of their continuing professional development,” says Jennifer.

The online course is designed to allow the learner to work through modules by themselves at their own pace.

“Financial advisers are busy people and the convenience of being able to upskill and stay up-to-date with changes in industry without having to take time off work to attend classes is the benefit of being able to study the CPD course online. The learner decides where and when to study at a time that fits around their schedule,” says Jennifer.

A digital iQualify badge is awarded to learners at the successful completion of the course.

To find out more or to enrol in the CPD course visit: http://bit.ly/2OSbgzH



ends

© Scoop Media

