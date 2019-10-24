Economist Wins Top Award at AUT

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 8:24 pm
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

AUT has bestowed its top award on an economist hailed for her research, scholarship and application of integrated data to help inform social policy and wellbeing.

Professor of Economics Gail Pacheco has been awarded the 2019 AUT University Medal.

Part of the annual AUT Excellence Awards, which recognise and celebrate excellence in the University’s community, the University Medal is given in recognition of sustained and exceptional academic achievement. AUT Vice-Chancellor Derek McCormack hosted this evening’s ceremony.

A member of AUT’s School of Business and Economics for nearly two decades, Professor Pacheco is an internationally respected research leader and scholar. For the past six years Pacheco has been Director of AUT’s NZ Work Research Institute, and she has recently been appointed a commissioner at the NZ Productivity Commission.

In 2018, Pacheco received the Economics Award from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the advancement of economics and its applications in New Zealand.

Pacheco says she is driven by a passion for using evidence to inform policy and help bring about positive social change. Born and raised in the Middle Eastern country of Kuwait, her own experiences as a refugee during the Gulf War in the 1990s brought her face-to-face with the trauma of economic disruption and geographic displacement.

“Those childhood experiences have imbued in me a sense of empathy and resilience, as well as a profound awareness of the role of economic stability for a wide range of life-course outcomes.”

In presenting the award, the Vice-Chancellor applauded Pacheco for the real-life value of her enquiry-driven work, as well as the role her applied econometric work plays in informing policy for a better New Zealand.

Pacheco acknowledged her many colleagues and collaborators whose dedication and expertise underpin her own contributions and achievements. Read more about Professor Gail Pacheco

