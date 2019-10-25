Strengthening relationships to better education

25 October 2019





A reciprocal relationship that leads to new growth and development opportunities has been formalized between Te Rūnanga o Nga Wairiki – Ngāti Apa and UCOL.

The relationship was formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at Te Poho o Tuariki, the former Turakina Māori Girls College property, on 24 October 2019.

Grant Huwyler, Group CEO of Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa said “a wide range of key economic development and education agencies, including UCOL, and providers are supporting the collective efforts to bring increased and improved access to education, training and economic opportunities to the District and the region.”

“The focus of this relationship is to increase the education and training opportunities provided on site, this relationship is essential to developing a thriving and connected Rangitīkei community.”

Te Poho o Tuariki development project represents potentially the biggest collaborative approach to economic development that has been seen in the District.

UCOL Chief Executive Dr Lynn said “We are very happy with the new focus on this strategic partnership and the UCOL Team are very keen to be a part of new education related opportunities that benefit learners who wish to study in preparation for employment, or train while in employment. We acknowledge Te Rūnanga o Nga Wairiki – Ngāti Apa. This is a relationship that goes beyond the Crown-Iwi relationship and is one of both friendship and partnership with a shared vision for the development of people. We have great respect for each other and for our shared purpose.”

The aim is to encourage new growth and development opportunities across educational, economic, cultural, social and environmental areas for whānau living in the Region.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

