Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Strengthening relationships to better education

Friday, 25 October 2019, 2:38 pm
Press Release: UCOL

25 October 2019


A reciprocal relationship that leads to new growth and development opportunities has been formalized between Te Rūnanga o Nga Wairiki – Ngāti Apa and UCOL.

The relationship was formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at Te Poho o Tuariki, the former Turakina Māori Girls College property, on 24 October 2019.

Grant Huwyler, Group CEO of Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa said “a wide range of key economic development and education agencies, including UCOL, and providers are supporting the collective efforts to bring increased and improved access to education, training and economic opportunities to the District and the region.”

“The focus of this relationship is to increase the education and training opportunities provided on site, this relationship is essential to developing a thriving and connected Rangitīkei community.”

Te Poho o Tuariki development project represents potentially the biggest collaborative approach to economic development that has been seen in the District.

UCOL Chief Executive Dr Lynn said “We are very happy with the new focus on this strategic partnership and the UCOL Team are very keen to be a part of new education related opportunities that benefit learners who wish to study in preparation for employment, or train while in employment. We acknowledge Te Rūnanga o Nga Wairiki – Ngāti Apa. This is a relationship that goes beyond the Crown-Iwi relationship and is one of both friendship and partnership with a shared vision for the development of people. We have great respect for each other and for our shared purpose.”

The aim is to encourage new growth and development opportunities across educational, economic, cultural, social and environmental areas for whānau living in the Region.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Rodger Fox Presents A Night Of Spectacular Jazz

Enjoy an evening of great jazz with the Rodger Fox Big Band and special guest stars Allen Vizzutti (trumpet), Holly Hofmann (Flute), and guitarists Matthew Marshall and Bruce Forman. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 