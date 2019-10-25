Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

FSC offers help to Massey in writing its free speech policy

Friday, 25 October 2019, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Coalition


Free Speech Coalition offers help to Massey University in drafting its policy on free speech on campus and points to the University of Chicago's statement on free speech as a template.

"The most recent affront to free speech on the Massey university campus involved staff tearing down pro-democracy posters. Massey University administrators have said this was a mistake and that they are reviewing their procedures."

Free Speech Coalition Spokesperson, Rachel Poulain, says "there are good examples of policy that could simply be adopted without much effort. Massey don’t need to waste time reinventing the wheel. The Chicago policy is world leading, with many of the world’s best universities signing up to it."

"Massey should walk the walk and not just talk the talk on free speech by adopting the policy. If not, it should say what exactly is wrong with it."

"It’s not long or complicated. Massey has made weird excuses that the free speech problem needs “nuance”. The world’s great centres of learning have found it pretty straightforward for decades. We set out part of the Chicago statement below."

“Because the University is committed to free and open inquiry in all matters, it guarantees all members of the University community the broadest possible latitude to speak, write, listen, challenge, and learn . . . . [I]t is not the proper role of the University to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive.” - An excerpt from the Chicago Statement.

