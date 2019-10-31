Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

More work needed on workload to fix teacher shortage

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

News today that the teacher shortage is improving is positive, but more needs to be done to make teaching a sustainable and attractive profession in the long term, says NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart.

"NZEI Te Riu Roa has been ringing warning bells about the teacher shortage for many years now, and fixing it was a key focus of our collective agreement negotiations. We're glad the situation is slowly starting to turn around, but the government still needs to make improvements to workload and wellbeing in order to fix the problem in the long-term," says Ms Stuart.

"The government's release today notes that there is still likely to be a shortfall of 1,020 teachers in 2020. That's going to put real strain on schools and will impact children's learning. It's vital that we see tangible improvements to workload and wellbeing in order to make teaching attractive and sustainable in the long-term."


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Educational Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Political Thriller Frost/Nixon Opens at Wellington's Gryphon Theatre

Stagecraft’s production of the gripping, thriller-style, true story of the most-watched political interview in history - written by Peter Morgan and directed by Tanya Piejus - opens tonight. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 