Meet Auckland’s 40 highest (and young) achievers



Together they represent the immense influence of youth in business, technology, and in particular, social change.



The University of Auckland’s 40 under 40 list - class of 2019 - is released today. It celebrates exceptional alumni who are making a significant contribution to their field or community while aged in their 20s and 30s.

Such as Fonterra’s youngest General Manager, 28-year-old Priya Singh (BCom, BSc), who also founded the MentorMe Fiji Foundation to provide orphans in the Asia-Pacific region with better academic opportunities.

And Pania Newton (LLB, BHSc) who for the past four years has led the battle for the preservation of Ihumātao, including being thrust into the national spotlight as its spokesperson.

Others include Chinese–born entrepreneur Sam Yin (BBIM), founder of property websites Hougarden and OneRoof, Caroline Rainsford (BCom (Hons)), country director for Google NZ, freediver William Trubridge (BSc), and professional cricketer Jeet Raval (BCom).

The University of Auckland’s 40 under 40 list recognises the individuals who have achieved exceptional success within their profession or made a significant community impact since graduating.

It celebrates accomplishments in the categories of business leaders, influencers, performers, entrepreneurs, humanitarians, and disruptors and innovators.

Given the University graduates some 10,000 students each year making the list is a significant achievement. They join 80 other exceptional University of Auckland graduates who have been named on the annual list since it was introduced in 2017.

Others on this year’s list include:

- Richard Misilei (BA, BBIM), the Communities Library Manager at New Zealand’s only youth library based in Otara, where he leads a talented and passionate team who are dedicated to sharing their love of books and reading.

- UK-based Anna Robinson (BA(Hons)), who unites members from opposing parties in Britain’s Parliament to improve rights for LGBT+ people globally as the Researcher and Coordinator on the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global LGBT+ Rights.

- Imogen Kerr (BA, BFA) who secured her dream job as a Director at Christie’s in London, one of the world’s most famous auction houses, specialising in Impressionist and Modern Art.

- Craig Piggott (BE(Hons)), who launched Halter in 2017 to help dairy farmers avoid the daily chore of rounding up cows for milking thanks to some clever automated technology in the form of a neck brace.

The University’s Director of Alumni Relations and Development, Mark Bentley, congratulated all of the outstanding graduates to have been selected for this year’s 40 under 40 list.

“It is so inspirational to bring to light the stories of high achievers produced by the University of Auckland who are making huge contributions be it to business, technology or a social good before the age of 40,” he says.

Read the full 40 Under 40 list 2019.



