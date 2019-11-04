Canterbury teachers to join exponential education fellowship

A group of 10 secondary school educators from across Canterbury have been named as the 2020 cohort of Boma NZ Education Fellows.

Over the next year, these Fellows will take part in intensive workshops and accelerators, educational experiences centered on exponential change, innovative thinking, leadership and technology and an international field trip. The culmination of these experiences will ultimately aid in their creation of projects that transform learning outcomes for their secondary schools and wider educational communities.

The programme, which started in 2019, is a three-year partnership between Boma New Zealand and Christchurch Airport.

Boma New Zealand founder and CEO Kaila Colbin says, “The first year of the programme generated amazing results. I can’t wait to take what we’ve learned and apply it to this next cohort. The Education Fellows programme is one of the most exciting things we do: empowering teachers to get their students ready for a future that looks nothing like the past.”

With an end goal of developing projects that are scalable, repeatable, measurable, and adaptable, the Boma NZ Education Fellows will create tangible outcomes that can be shared with others in the wider education community across New Zealand and beyond. All projects will be made freely available under a Creative Commons license for any other educators to replicate, remix and repurpose. The first cohort of Fellows, who finish their programme at the end of this year, will be presenting their final projects later this month at Tūranga in Christchurch.

The programme is supported by Christchurch Airport as part of its contribution to the Canterbury community. Chief Executive Malcolm Johns says, “We believe New Zealand is approaching a generational interchange moment. Our children are truly the first generation of the digital era and they need us to understand that the world they are growing into is not the same as the world we grew into.”

“We make it our mission to partner with a number of innovative companies to disrupt our own world at Christchurch Airport. We believe the 3 D’s—digitisation, data, and disruption—will reshape how our business operates and the types of people we will need to make it work in the future. That’s why it’s so important to make an investment in the next generation of Christchurch and Canterbury.”

Colbin says, “Christchurch Airport understands a simple yet powerful formula: an investment in educators equals an investment in young people equals an investment in the future of Ōtautahi Christchurch and Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The 2020 cohort of Boma NZ Education Fellows—selected via a rigorous application process—includes:

Sonja Bailey of Christchurch Girls’ High School

Andrew Carswell of Hillmorton High School

Anita Collett of Ellesmere College

Adrian Fastier of Cashmere High School

Dave Hullen of Rangi Ruru Girls' School

Sue McLachlan of Haeata Community Campus

Christine Mossop of Darfield High School

Eloise Nevin of Christ's College

Mattias Wieland of Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery

Elizabeth Wilson of Shirley Boys’ High School

