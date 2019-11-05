Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Marsden Grant to study disarmament

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 4:34 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland


Dr Anna Hood from the University of Auckland Law School has been awarded a Marsden Grant worth $300,000 to study coercive disarmament.

Awarded annually, the Marsden Fund is managed by the Royal Society Te Apārangi on behalf of the government and supports excellence in science, engineering, maths, social sciences and the humanities in New Zealand by providing grants for investigator-initiated research.

With weapons posing one of the greatest threats to international peace and security, disarmament is one of the primary mechanisms for addressing the threat.

To date, the vast majority of academic work on the subject has focused on voluntary disarmament, where states come together and freely agree to limit or give up their weapons.

Scant attention has been paid to coercive disarmament, when a state, group of states or international organisations force another state to give up or limit their weapons. Prominent examples include the Security Council repeatedly taking action against North Korea and Iran to shut down their nuclear programmes, and the US and its allies invading Iraq in 2003 to destroy the weapons of mass destruction the country supposedly harboured.

Dr Hood’s research project titled Coercive Disarmament in International Law: 1919-2019 received a Marsden Fast-Start Grant. The funding will be distributed over three years, allowing Dr Hood to map the different coercive disarmament measures that have been created over the last century through international law - treaties, UN Security Council resolutions etc – and evaluate the key trends.

The aim of Dr Hood’s research is to produce a critical history of coercive disarmament law during the last decade. It will be the first time the suite of forcible disarmament measures embedded in international instruments have been systematically identified and analysed, and the first time that their role in the international legal system has been critically examined and conceptualised.

Specifically, the project will explore whether and how coercive disarmament can be understood as a form of collective punishment, a mode of preventative regulation, a means of authorising interventions into the governance or states, a modern form of banishment and/or other methods of control.

Dr Anna Hood is an expert in international law and a Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Law at the University of Auckland. She has a Master of Laws from New York University and a PhD from the University of Melbourne. Her research interests include international law and security, refugee and disarmament law.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 