Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

AUT Lecturer Says Digital Curriculum is Not About Devices

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 11:11 am
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

November 2019


AUT Senior Lecturer Says Digital Curriculum is Not About Devices

As AUT prepares to host CS4HS for the third year in a row, Senior Lecturer in Engineering, Computer and Mathematical Sciences Dr Mahsa Mohaghegh says the digital curriculum is not about devices, but design and critical thinking.


Dr Mahsa Mohaghegh says the free two-day professional development conference, supported by the Google Education Fund, is a crucial opportunity for primary and secondary teachers to learn new skills ahead of the digital curriculum coming into effect for years 1 – 13 in 2020.


CS4HS offers two days of free talks, hands-on workshops and keynote addresses on key topics relating to the use of digital technology in our primary and secondary schools. It is held at the AUT City Campus on 14 and 15 November.
“Many assume the digital curriculum equals devices in classrooms. Our focus for CS4HS is to explore the latest in design and critical thinking, giving teachers hands-on experience they can put into action straight away in the classroom,” says Dr Mohaghegh. “The technology itself is the tool – we want our teachers to feel empowered to teach students about the possibilities of technology, which will help them develop the flexible skills and mindset needed to cope with an ever-changing future.


“Our repeat attendees tell us that the network of colleagues they establish and the ready-to-deploy modules they gain at CS4HS makes it valuable professional development. We know teachers want to make the digital curriculum relevant and engaging for their students, and CS4HS helps them do that.”


Sessions include:
• Living the curriculum in primary schools
• 3D modelling in mathematics – for primary teachers
• Using Sphero robots to teach maths – for primary teachers
• Inspiring girls to become technology innovators through STEAM learning and community projects
• Keynote address from Kiwa Hammond of AATEA Solutions
• Keynote speech from Ian Taylor, Animation Research (Innovator of the Year, New Zealander of the Year Awards 2019)

For more information, please refer to CS4HS: https://www.cs4hs.aut.ac.nz/

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit


Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>


Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 